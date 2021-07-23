Primary school pupils restore 'hope' with play at Kenilworth Castle

Clinton children from Years three to six had the experience of performing an end of year play at Kenilworth Castle. Photo supplied

Pupils from a primary school in Kenilworth were able to restore 'hope' with their play at Kenilworth Castle this week.

Clinton children from Years three to six had the experience of performing an end of year play at Kenilworth Castle on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

'Glimmers of hope' had been stolen and hidden around the castle by the evil Countess Corona, leaving the town’s people lacking enthusiasm, courage and empathy.

Clinton children came to the rescue, with the help of ‘wise oracle and pessimistic foreseer of doom’ Geoffrey de Clinton, defeating the ‘wicked raven sprites’ who had hidden ‘enthusiasm’ in the Elizabethan Gardens.

They captured ‘courage’ back from the dark knights at Kings Gate before finally seeing off the ‘lost souls of the siege’ and retrieving ‘empathy’ in the Great Hall.

Countess Corona was captured and given the vaccine of hope which gave her a new outlook on life, ensuring hope was restored to Kenilworth.

It was an event to pull everyone together after the trials of the year.

The play worked in a cycle, with a staggered start enabling three separate small audiences (on each evening) to move to each of the locations around the castle to see the different scenes unfold.

Almost every member of the staff community (as well as some members of the parent community) helped to staff the event so that it could all run safely and smoothly.

They are extremely grateful to dance teacher Sarah Rabone for choreographing and teaching dances, as well as to the team at Kenilworth Castle who hosted the event.

The school were also awarded £1,000 from the William Edwards Educational Charity to cover many of the costs and without that grant the schools says the event couldn’t have happened.

