Primary school near Southam gets fundraising boost

Pupils from Long Itchington School with the Head of School, Rebecca Richards and Year 1 Teacher, Deborah Dillon. Photo supplied

A primary school near Southam has received a boost towards their fundraising efforts.

Long Itchington School started fundraising efforts to improve their ICT provisions by replacing seven iPads for the school as a priority, with a view to also create an outside play area for their younger children.

Owl Homes, the housebuilder responsible for ten new homes at the development off Quarry Road in Southam, donated £1,000 towards the school's fundraising.

The donation will go towards ensuring the school has enough iPads for one in every two pupils.

Rebecca Richards, Head of Long Itchington School, said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Owl homes for supporting our school in this way.

"The new technology means so much to both children and staff and means that every class will have an exclusive use of an iPad to support children's learning."

Bianca Cullis, head of sales and marketing for Owl Homes, said: "We are always keen to play a part in building community links within the areas we build, so we are thrilled to contribute towards the fundraising efforts at Long Itchington School.

"It is fantastic to know this contribution will benefit the education of pupils who attend the school."