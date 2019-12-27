Primary school in Hatton celebrates 'excellent' rating after inspection

A primary school in Hatton is celebrating receiving an 'excellent' rating after a recent inspection.

Ferncumbe C of E Primary School has been awarded ‘excellence’ in its recent SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) inspection.

The inspector highly commended the school’s 'Christian distinctiveness and effectiveness'.

The inspector recorded how the pupils ‘bubble with enthusiasm talking excitedly about their wide-ranging and innovative work' and that 'pupils believe in themselves and achieve because they are stimulated by an engaging learning environment.’

The advice from the inspector was to ‘share the excellent practice of the Ferncumbe school widely in order that other schools benefit from its highly distinctive ethos.’

Headteacher Sally Morris said: "The Church of England has significantly raised the bar with the latest inspection framework. We have been told that the majority of schools are expected to be on a journey towards excellence, and to have reached it already is an outstanding achievement."

Deputy Headteacher Tracey Webb, added: “I am so proud of the hard work of our children, staff, parents, governors and wider community to fulfil our school vision, to ‘Enjoy, Believe, Achieve’, every day.

"Our Christian vision is inspired by the wisdom of the Bible and Jesus' words: ‘I came so they can have real and eternal life, more and better life than they ever dreamed of’."

Matt Western MP for Warwick and Leamington, recently visited the school to hear about the inspection results.

During his visit he was recognised by some of the older pupils, who had met him during a visit to Parliament earlier in the term.

When walking around the school Mr Western said: "If you were to imagine an idyllic village school, this would be it."

The full report is available on the school's website: www.ferncumbefamily.co.uk