Preparation work gets underway ahead of the restoration of Warwick's St Mary's Church tower - here's what you need to know about disruption to the surrounding roads

The tower of St Mary's Church. Photo supplied

The skyline of Warwick would not be the same without the iconic tower of St Mary's Church, but after 300 years it requires major restoration work.

The first phase of the project to construct protective scaffolding around the lower half of the 18th century tower will begin in mid-August and is expected to take approximately seven weeks.

During this period, there will be some disruption to the roads around the tower and the church has been working closely with Warwickshire County Council Warwick District Council, Warwick Town Council and Warwick Chamber of Trade to keep this to a minimum.

Church Street, Old Square and Northgate Street will be closed to through traffic at the Church at all times, with pedestrian access being maintained along all three roads.

Vehicular access to the centre of the town will be maintained through Barrack Street and along Market Place past Shire Hall. To leave the centre of town, vehicles will exit past Boots along Market Street.

To facilitate the temporary changes in traffic patterns across the town during the closure period there will be removal of some on-street parking bays to allow vehicle turning movements on streets and at junctions.

To alleviate the pressure on car parking, Warwickshire County Council has allocated the bottom two decks of Barrack Street car park to be used free of charge for residents and customers for the closure period.

To access this car parking area, drivers must enter and exit through the lower deck off Theatre Street. No ticket is necessary.

Warwick District Council’s off-street car parks will remain accessible, except for the Linen Street car park which has been closed.The Warwick mid-week and Saturday market will continue to operate as normal.

Revd Dr Vaughan Roberts, Vicar of St Mary’s and Team Rector of Warwick, said: “During the scaffolding work there will inevitably be some disruption to the roads surrounding the church, but we have been working closely with the local stakeholders to keep these to a minimum and ensure that Warwick will be open for business.

“St Mary’s will reopen to visitors on July 22, so you will be able to visit us and, until the scaffolding work starts, to climb the tower.