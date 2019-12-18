Possible price hike for all-day parking at Leamington multi-storey

Price of parking for day at Leamington multi-storey could go up in new year

Motorists using the Covent Garden multi-storey car park in Leamington may soon have to pay an extra 50p to keep their car there for the day.

The current pay on foot system, for which motorists can pay up to £3 to park for more than 3.5 hours and up to 24 hours, is being replaced by pay & display machines in January.

A spokeswoman for Warwick District Council, the off-road parking authority for the town, said: "Warwick District Council is replacing the current pay on foot system with spare pay & display machines in Covent Garden multi-storey car park.

"This system will go into operation in January, so as not to affect Christmas shoppers.

"We will put signage up between Christmas and New Year to make users aware of this change."

The current barriers at the multi-storey are unreliable - hence the change.

But the council spokeswoman added: "There will be no changes to charges at Covent Garden as a result of the new pay and display machines.

"However, subject to approval through a separate consultation in January, there may be a rise of 50p for a stay of four hours and over in Covent Garden."