Popular snowdrop event to return to historic Warwick gardens

A popular snowdrop event will be returning to historic gardens in Warwick.

Preparations are now underway at Hill Close Gardens for the annual snowdrop weekend, which will be the first event of 2020 at the gardens.

Hill Close Gardens in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View

The event will be held on February 1 and February 2.

There will be more than 130 varieties of snowdrops that on the trail around the gardens. Victorian varieties can be seen along with more modern varieties, including the 'Warwickshire Gemini'.

There will also be a large raised landscaped display of many varieties, including the honey scented S ‘Arnott’, in the visitor centre.

Richard Hayward, centre manager at Hill Close Gardens, said: "Our snowdrop event has been going for many years.

"After the restoration of these unique Victorian detached gardens that date originally from the 1830’s the gardens were opened formally to the public in the spring of 2007. It was quickly identified that snowdrops are a much loved and interesting feature so a snowdrop day was set up from the beginning to kick start the season into spring.

"As the day was very popular and visitors started coming from far and wide the event was made into a weekend to allow more visitors to come and see the many varieties we have and to visit our unique gardens.

"Each year – despite the cold – we see more and more visitors. Snowdrops seem to have a strong following and once people realise their differences it isn’t long until they become hooked.

"We are very happy to be welcoming visitors to our 13th snowdrop event."

Named snowdrops will be on sale along with other winter plants and bulbs, and refreshments will be available in the tearoom.

Hill Close Gardens will also be open for a special snowdrop day at the end of the half term holiday (Sat Feb 15) in aid of the National Gardens Scheme.

Opening times will be 11am to 4pm. Entry is £4.50 for adults and £1 for children (aged five to 17).

For more details go to: http://www.hillclosegardens.com