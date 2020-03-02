Popular independent coffee shop in Leamington moves sites permanently

Popular independent Leamington coffee shop Coffee Architects has permanently moved sites to a nearby venue.

The Warwick Street business, known for being so popular that customers would queue out in the street to wait to sit in to drink and eat there, had already set up a second coffee bar in The Neighbourhood across the road.

Coffee Architects' former site in Warwick Street.

It has now closed the shop and moved the entire business into The Neighbourhood.

A sign in the shop window says "From March 1 2020 we will move 100 per cent fro 39 Warwick Street and make The Neighbourhood, Leamington, our permanent home.

"No more queues, just more space for everyone.

"No more split venues, just more of our delicious coffees, cakes, brunch and community love.

The Neighbourhood in Warwick Street, Leamington, where Coffee Architects has now moved permanently.

"More of our gluten-free and dairy-free options - but never taste free.

"Not just another coffee shop - but a place buzzing with a great menu, people and vibe.

"Welcome to the Neighbourhood.

"Thank you."

The sign in the shop window of Coffee Architects' former site in Warwick Street, Leamington.

The Courier has approached Coffee Architects for a comment.

