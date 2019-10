The Leamington Poppy Appeal will be launched at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre on Saturday October 26.

The centre has given the Leamington branch of the Royal British Legion a unit in the Upper Mall from which it will base the appeal for two weeks up to and including Friday November 8.

Clapham Terrace Primary School pupils, Oliver, Isaac, Rocco, Robert, Emilia and Eli with Sarah Jones from Royal Priors (centre left) and teaching assistant Jitka pose with the Poppy Exhibition created by pupils at the school and displayed at the shopping centre in 2018.

Remembrance Sunday takes place on November 10 this year.

Last year the Poppy Appeal for Leamington raised £67,386.81.