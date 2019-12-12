Polling station changes across the Warwick District, include two in Kenilworth

There are several polling place changes across the Warwick District, including two in Kenilworth.
Because this is a snap general election, some polling stations have changed as the buildings normally used have prior commitments.
The polling station changes for the area include:
- Lillington Nursery and Primary School off Cubbington Road has changed to Lillington Nursery School in Grange Road entrance of Lillington, Leamington Spa, CV32 7RU
- Polling station for the village of Lapworth is the C of E Primary School, Station Lane, Lapworth, B94 6LT
- Parochial Church Hall in High Street of Kenilworth has been replaced with a temporary building at Abbey Fields Car Park, Kenilworth, CV8 1BQ
- St John's Church at 205 Warwick Road in Kenilworth polling station is now in the Church Hall and not in the main church
- Polling station for the village of Norton Lindsey has now reverted to the Village Hall and is no longer at the Church room next to Trinity Church