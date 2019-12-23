Police reminder after series of vehicle crimes in Leamington

Warwickshire Police are reminding people not to leave valuable items in their cars and not to leave vehicles unlocked after a recent series of thefts in Leamington.

In four recently reported incidents vehicles were not locked.

Crime

In Leam Terrace on Thursday December 19 at about 8pm, a jacket containing a wallet with credit cards and an Apple iPhone were stolen from a car.

An Apple MacBook was taken from the boot of a car in Clapham Terrace between the hours of 10.30pm and 5.30am from Monday December 16 going into Tuesday December 17.

In Gordon Street on Sunday December 15 between 2.30pm and 6.30pm bags of clothing were emptied in the car and the glove box emptied, but nothing was stolen.

And a bag containing a passport, bank cards, cash, phone charger and clothing was taken from a vehicle in Priory Terrace on Monday December 16 between 2pm and 5pm.

Police have said: "May we remind residents to make sure all of their valuables are removed from display and to check that vehicles are left secure."