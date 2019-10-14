Police launch appeal to help find 91-year-old man reported missing from Leamington

Warwickshire Police are looking for a 91-year-old man last seen in Leamington.

Police have launched an appeal to help find Ronald Lovell who was reported missing earlier today (Monday 14 October).

Ronald was last seen at his home in Leamington yesterday evening Sunday October 13.

Ronald is white, 6 feet tall and of slim build.

He may be wearing a blue and grey chequered lightweight jacket, a black beanie hat and slippers.

Anyone who sees Ronald or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting incident 87 of October 14.