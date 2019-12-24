Police commissioner backs Warwickshire-wide project urging people to seek help - counsellors are waiting for your call

Police and crime commissioner for Warwickshire Phillip Seccombe has today, December 24, backed mental health experts who are urging people to pick up the phone and talk about their problems.

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust’s (CWPT) #NowICan campaign highlights how talking to experts can help people overcome mild, moderate and moderate to severe mental health issues that may have been stopping them from leading normal and fulfilling lives.

Mr Seccombe said: “Policing comes across examples of people on a daily basis who have to deal with traumatic incidents.

“Police officers too have to deal with extremely stressful situations as they help others, so ensuring mental well-being is something that everyone involved with frontline policing is very conscious of.

“That’s why I am pleased to support the #NowICan campaign, as the services that CWPT provides are invaluable for helping people recover their well-being and can prove positively life changing.

“At this time of year in particular, when people can feel isolated, pressurised and may struggle with their mental well-being, it’s really important to highlight the help and support that’s available.

“Often the first step is simply opening up and talking to someone about the difficulties being experienced, so I urge anyone in this situation to pick up the phone and make an appointment with the CWPT team.”

Counsellors and therapists are on hand to help people with a range of issues from low mood, over-worrying and panic attacks, through to depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

Almost 2,000 people are already being supported each month by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT) - but the trust believes many more people may be struggling with their mental health, especially this Christmas and New Year.

Appointments are available and they want more people to benefit from their life-changing services.

Run by the NHS, these services are free and confidential, and you don’t need to involve your GP.

Simply dial 024 7667 1090 to speak to a trained member of the team.

CWPT’s Helen Stephenson urged people to make contact no matter how big or small the problem seems to be.

'We want to hear from you now'

She said: “Our dedicated services are here, ready and waiting, for people living across Coventry, Rugby, Solihull and Warwickshire.

"We want to hear from you if you’re having more bad days than good, you’re feeling more ‘can’t’ than ‘can’, or you’re not enjoying life as much as you should.

“And with Christmas and New Year upon us, we know this can cause a lot of extra pressure. If this is the case, our message is ‘pick up the phone and call us - don’t ignore it.”

People calling the referral number will receive an appointment for an initial assessment that leads to a range of support.

For example, specific advice and guidance, one-to-one counselling, or group sessions at locations across Warwickshire, Coventry, Rugby and Solihull.

Do you think you might need help?

If you are registered with a GP in Coventry, Rugby, Warwickshire or Solihull you can refer yourself for an initial appointment or you can be referred by your GP or other health professional by telephoning 024 7667 1090.

Lines are open from 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Even if you’re not sure whether you need help, we are happy to hear from you and will be able to provide you with the advice and guidance you need.

For more information and updates visit the CWPT website (www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk) and follow the trust on Twitter @CWPT_IAPT and @CWPT_NHS #NowICan