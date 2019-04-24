Police appealing for help in finding missing Southam man

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing man from Southam

Paul Goodson, aged 42, last seen on April 10.

Paul Goodson. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

He was reported missing on Friday (April 19)

He is white, 6' 2", of a stocky build, with short mousey brown hair and blue eyes. He is clean shaven or may have some stubble.

He is believed to be wearing a red Ferrari jacket, a red Ferrari cap, heavy grey work trousers or jeans, black work boots and a green canvas camouflage rucksack. He may also be wearing a grey/blue top and be carrying a sleeping bag.

He has links to Leamington, Southam and Bournemouth.

Officers are concerned for Paul's welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him to please call 101, quoting incident number 307 of April 19.