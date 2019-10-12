Police appeal after violent burglary at house in Balsall Common

West Midlands Police are trying to trace three men following a violent burglary in Balsall Common

Three suspects (pictured) forced their way into a house on Kenilworth Road just after 10.30pm on Friday September 27.

Once inside they demanded cash and attacked the homeowner with weapons including an axe and a machete.

The 36-year-old sustained serious injuries, including deep cuts to his head, leg and hand but managed to fend the suspects off and they fled empty-handed.

On the way out they may have sprayed some kind of substance, as all five people in the house at the time - including three children - had to be treated by paramedics.

CCTV enquiries in the local area shows the suspects arrived and left in a white Porsche Cayenne.

Images have been released by officers as part of the ongoing enquiry and anyone with information should get in contact.

The force can be contacted via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am to midnight, call 101 anytime or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote crime number 20SH/229577J/19.