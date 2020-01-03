Plans to transform industrial premises into housing in Warwick return

Plans to turn an industrial site into housing in Warwick have returned.

The application, which was submitted in November 2019 by Orbit Group Limited, would see the former Tamlea building in Nelson Lane demolished and turned into 29 'affordable' homes.

The former Tamlea building in Nelson Lane in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View.

The development would be made up of 24 shared ownership properties and five will be 'affordable' rented properties and would range from two and three bedroom houses to one and two-bed apartments.

According to the application there would be 54 parking spaces.

This is not the first time that plans have been put forward to turn the site into housing.

Plans were submitted earlier in 2019, also by Orbit, to build 31 homes but these were withdrawn in October.

In 2017 plans were put forward by developer Medwell Hyde to build 47 homes as a mix of houses and flats. This application was refused planning permission for a number of reasons including concerns about loss of employment land, harmful design and drainage and highway safety concerns.

So far seven objections have been submitted against the new plans for reasons including traffic concerns and safety concerns.

One letter in support has also been received.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search: W/19/1858