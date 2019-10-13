Plans to transform industrial premises into affordable housing site in Warwick withdrawn

Plans that would have turned an industrial site into an affordable housing site in Warwick have been withdrawn.

The application, which was submitted by Orbit Group Limited, would have seen the former Tamlea building in Nelson Lane demolished and turned into 31 homes.

The former Tamlea building in Nelson Lane in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View.

According to the plans it would have been 100 per cent 'affordable housing' made up of 26 shared ownership homes and five 'affordable' rented properties and would have been a mix of two and three bedroom houses as well as one to two bed apartments.

The site has the Grand Union Canal to the north and is near to the recently adopted Canal Conservation Area.

This is not the first time that plans have been put forward to turn the site into housing.

In 2017 plans were put forward by developer Medwell Hyde to build 47 homes as a mix of houses and flats. This application was refused for a number of reasons including concerns about loss of employment land, harmful design and drainage and highway safety concerns.

The plans were due to go before Warwick District Council's planning committee on Wednesday evening (October 9) and prior to the meeting planing officers had recommended that the application should be rejected.

11 letters of objection and five letters in supports had also been submitted to the council's planning portal.

Comments made in objection were for reasons such as: the impact on nearby parking areas for residents, issues with additional traffic and pedestrian safety.

Comment made in support were for reason such as: it would help regenerate and enhance the area and that it would open up more homes for local people.

Planning officers had recommended the committee refuse the plans for a number of reasons including: poor amenities for future residents, noise levels from nearby businesses affecting future residents, substandard garden sizes,

Before the meeting on Wednesday evening, Orbit Group Limited withdrew the plans.

It is not yet known if they will be looking to resubmit an application for the site.

To view the plans for the former Tamlea building go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search: W/19/0067.