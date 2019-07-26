Plans to transform former Warwick bank into 'unique venue' revealed

Plans are being drawn up to transform a former bank in Warwick into a 'unique' events venue.

The plans are being put together by CJ's Events Warwickshire, who are based in the town and behind local weekly markets and events such as food festivals across the Warwick district.

The former Natwest bank building in High Street in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View.

If given the go ahead the former Natwest building in High Street would be transformed in an events venue that could range from meetings, parties, fairs and exhibitions.

The Natwest branch closed in May 2017. The bank’s decision came after a decline in in-branch transactions over the last five years.

Jamie Walker, from CJ's Events Warwickshire, said: "We’re looking at bringing life back into the building which has been empty for two years.

"Bank Warwick is luxurious and elegant building which will host high end events.

"From Corporate meetings, Award Evenings, Team Building, Networking Events, Themed Parties, VIP Events, Wedding Celebrations, Art Exhibitions to Craft Fayres - the unique venue will host cooperate and some amazing community events.

"With our organisation being part of Warwick for almost five years, we are absolutely thrilled to be able to be in this position, opening a permanent event venue.

"We love Warwick and what it has to offer and we’re keen to add to this, to host some fantastic upmarket events for the community of Warwick and the surrounding areas.

"With an unusual layout and no retail display windows, this building really does suit its use for a proposed events venue. One which will be truly different to other venues across Warwickshire."

The plans are due to appear on Warwick District Council's planning portal soon.