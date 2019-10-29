Plans to build 150 new homes and two schools on outskirts of Leamington are recommended for approval

Permission is likely to be granted for a developer to build 150 new homes and two schools off Harbury Lane and Oakley Wood Road in Leamington.

The documents will go before Warwick District Council's planning committee on Tuesday (November 5) and have been recommended for approval by the authority's planning officers.

Warwick-based property development and investment company AC Lloyd has submitted the planning application which includes a secondary school for 1,200 students with an adjoining two-form entry primary school at Oakley Grove.

Of the 150 new homes at the site, which is on the corner of Oakley Wood Road and Harbury Lane, 40 per cent - or about 60 - will be in the 'affordable' bracket.

The planning application includes an extension and change to the proposed country park which could be built to the south of Leamington/Whitnash near Bishop’s Tachbrook.

Des Wynne, Managing Director of AC Lloyd Strategic Land, said: “We have put forward an option on a 30-acre site we have that could be used for an all-through school – a secondary school and a primary school – to be part of an outline planning application enabled by 150 new homes.

“If we were to be granted planning consent, we would then hand the site for the school over to Warwickshire County Council who will then take the lead on the construction.

“Ideally, the County Council would like the new secondary and primary schools to be open in 2023.

“The education provision is also to be designed so that the outdoor playing facilities and the indoor sports/community facilities will be available for use by the community outside of school hours via a dual use agreement.

“The proposal will also change and extend the proposed Tach Brook Country Park so that it links directly to Bishop’s Tachbrook village and to all the new housing areas south of Harbury Lane enabling a truly green way for people to get to and from school as well a new, large public open space for all the community.”

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Culture Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger said: “This scheme is about much more than a new secondary school.

"If agreed, it will help us to kick-start our ambitious plan to provide a green walk/cycle way along the river between Warwick and Leamington and will help us to develop a wide range of schemes to benefit our growing communities.

“This could include a new primary school, special needs education provision and the relocation of the Edmondscote athletics track.

"This will, in turn, allow us to create a new public park adjacent to Victoria Park as part of the Commonwealth Games 2022 legacy, opening up a whole network of green traffic free open spaces along the rivers between Warwick and Leamington for cyclists and pedestrians.”

Bishops Tachbrook residents have objected to the plans, claiming that the country park, which is meant to act as a buffer zone against thousands of new homes, is being compromised to fit in more houses.