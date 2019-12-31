Plans revealed for new restaurant in Warwick

Plans have been revealed for a new restaurant in Warwick.

The application has been submitted for 23 Coten End in Warwick, which used to be dress shop Say Yes To The Dress, which sold evening, prom and wedding dresses.

Plans have been submitted to turn the former Yes To The Dress shop in Coten End in to a restaurant. Photo by Google Street View.

The store moved to another premised in October.

Now plans have been submitted for a change of use to turn the former shop into a 60-seat restaurant.

According to the application there would be six full-time staff employed on the site and the proposed opening hours would be 11am to 11.59pm everyday.

Although the planning documents do not detail what type of restaurant it would be, one of the objections submitted against the plans mentions that it could be an Indian restaurant.

So far three letters of objection have been submitted with reasons such as smells caused by a restaurant, too many food places already being in the area and concerns about parking.

Although Warwick Town Council neither objected or supported the plans, they did raise the issue of parking concerns.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search W/19/1880