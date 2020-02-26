Plans for new Lidl in Warwick could be dashed by council

Plans that would see a new Lidl build in Warwick could be dashed after being recommended for refusal.

The application, which was submitted in May 2019, is for a new Lidl store on the current Homebase site in Emscote road.

The planned Lidl for Warwick. Photo by Lidl

If the plans were given the go-ahead the current Homebase buildings would be demolished and a new purposed-build building would be put in its place.

The new store would only be around two miles from the current Lidl store in Myton Road.

The application is due to go before Warwick District Council's planning committee meeting on March 3 and it has been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

Planing officers recommended refusal because: "The proposed development is likely to result in the generation of significant traffic movements, which would lead to significant delays and further congestion along a route which already experiences a high level of congestion.

"Inadequate measures have been proposed which could not mitigate the adverse impacts of such additional traffic generation and congestion.

"Furthermore, it is considered that inadequate parking is provided in order to serve the development, which could lead to increase demands on nearby residents parking, leading to parking stress and a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity."

Since the plans were submitted there has been around 28 letters of objection, including from the Highways team at Warwickshire County Council and Warwick town council.

There are also 11 comments in support of the application.

Previously plans had been submitted in January 2018 for a B&M store on the Homebase site but these plans were withdrawn in May 2018.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and use reference W/19/0827.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council on Tuesday March 3.