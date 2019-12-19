Plans for King's High School in Warwick officially submitted

Plans to transform a historic former school site in Warwick have officially been submitted.

Earlier this year the masterplan for the former King’s High School site was revealed.

The front door to King' High School in Smith Street in Warwick.

In July staff and pupils at the school bid farewell to their town centre location after 140 years and moved to a new site in Banbury Road – the same site as Warwick School and Warwick Prep.

Now the old school site, which spans two-and-a-half acres between Smith Street, Chapel Street, Chapel Place, Priory Road and The Butts, is due to be transformed into housing.

The initial proposals for the site were also announced in July by developer Wake Green, to create 142 homes.

However after public consultation there have been some changes.

The King's High School sign.

During the consultation concerns were raised about a number of issues, which according to the developer, have been responded to in these newly submitted plans.

There were concerns about the amount of parking for residents and visitors and now an additional 82 spaces will be provided across the development including additional parking for Chapel Street.

There were also concerns about the site being too high and over-developed, to which Wake Green have responded by decreasing the amount of homes from 142 to 135.

Comments were also received about the development’s appearance ‘not in keeping with the context’ which has now led to the flat roof terraces and balconies being removed and pitched roofs being introduced.

Some of the drawings of the plans for the King's High Site.

There were also concerns about the increase in traffic in the area but the developer said that the traffic generated for the housing ‘is significantly less than that of the school’.

Under the plans the retained school buildings will be converted, this includes: Landor House, The Red House, Numbers 1 and 3 Smith Street, the dining room,the main hall and the school classrooms.

It is proposed that the sixth form centre, languages building and gym will be demolished for apartments.

Priory building would also be demolished and replaced with town houses.

Some of the drawings of the plans for the King's High Site.

Numbers 10 to 14 Chapel Street will be converted into three properties.

The former Wesleyan Chapel would also be converted and the former creative arts building will have its recent additions removed and part of the building will be returned to its original form and extended.

Number 2 Chapel Street would also be demolished to create apartments.

A spokesperson from Wake Green (Warwick) said: “We would like to thank The Warwick Society and the local community for their engagement and response to our consultation exercise.

“We firmly believe that this consultation process has been beneficial for all parties.

“As a result we have now submitted a planning application that we believe addresses many of the concerns raised by the local community.”

Some of the drawings of the plans for the King's High Site.

To view or comment on the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/19/1940