Plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park return

Plans that would see 150 homes built in Hatton Park have been resubmitted.

The site has been identified for housing development in the Warwick District Local Plan, which was formally adopted in September 2017.

The proposed development site in Hatton Park. Photo from Google Maps

The developer, Taylor Wimpey, has resubmitted its plans for the homes on land on Birmingham Road. It submitted the first plans to Warwick District Council in December 2017 but withdrew these on April 24 2018, which was the same day the plans were due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee.

Before the plans were withdrawn there had been more than 50 letters of objection.

In the new planning documents, which were submitted to the district council’s planning portal at the end of May, it says the first application was withdrew because of “land ownership matters which were unknown at the time the application was submitted”.

Despite a number of objections and concerns raised by residents last time, the access to the site is still planned to be along the southern boundary of the site with ‘widening to Birmingham Road with a right-hand turn lane’.

Residents were also concerned about the increase in traffic and strain on local amenities the development would have.

The new plans would have 40 per cent ‘affordable’ housing – the equivalent of 60 properties.

There would be a mix of one, two, three, four and five-bed properties on thee site.

To view or comment on the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/19/0933.