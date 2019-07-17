Plans for 130 homes in Hampton Magna given green light

Plans for 130 homes in Hampton Magna have been given the green light.

The application, which would see 130 homes built on Arras Boulevard, was given the go-ahead at Warwick District Council’s planning committee meeting on Tuesday (July 16).

130 homes are now set to go on the H27 site marked in Warwick District's Local Plan. Photo by Warwick District Council.

The site was located for housing in Warwick District’s Local Plan and according to the plans there would 40 per cent ‘affordable’ homes – the equivalent of 52 homes.

This is the second time that the plans which were submitted by developer Miller Homes and Custodian of the King Henry VIII Trust have come before the planning committee.

In March the original plans were refused by the planning committee in March because of the distribution of the ‘affordable’ housing on the site. The resubmitted plans have addressed this issue and changed the layout of the homes.

Also in the original plans concerns were expressed by residents living near the site about the house types and the proximity of them to existing homes.

Although this was not a reason made for refusal on the council’s part, the developer has altered the plans where the site adjoins existing homes in Curlieu Close.

Previously, there were plans for seven properties along the boundary consisted made of four two-storey and three single-storey properties. But in response to the concerns the section now has one less unit made up of just two two-storey units in the far corner of the site, which adjoins the playing field to the west, while the remaining four units are all single storey.

Prior to going before the planning committee there were around 40 objections on the planning portal. This included objections from Budbrooke Parish Council and concerns from residents echoed by MP Matt Western.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/19/0691.