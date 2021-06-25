Plans approved to convert three landmark buildings in Leamington into 'edgy and stunning' workspaces for digital businesses

Regeneration plans in Leamington s Old Town, which are part of the new Creative Quarter, have been given the green light.

Warwick District Council’s Planning Committee gave permission for the conversion of three landmark buildings in and around Spencer Yard.

The decision means that work can start later this year to transform the Grade II listed United Reformed Church, the former Nursery and Dole Office into a new workspaces for the digital and creative sectors, while retaining their original features and historic significance to the area.

Pictured at Spencer Yard from left to right Cllr Wallace Redford (WCC transport & planning portfolio holder), Cllr Susan Rasmussen, Cllr John Cooke (WDC place & economy portfolio holder) and Cllr Andrew Day. Photo supplied

The leader of Warwick District Council, Cllr Andrew Day, said: “We can’t wait to get started! The plans for these buildings are both edgy and stunning and will provide a catalyst for the regeneration of the whole area as a home for our thriving creative and digital industries.

"The Old Town area needs major regeneration and the focus on creative industries will help to unlock its cultural and commercial potential.

"This is just the tonic we need as we emerge from the pandemic and something that we can all look forward to.”

The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Susan Rasmussen added: “Our town is already home to a wide range of successful enterprises and I’m confident that the rejuvenation of Spencer Yard and the further Creative Quarter plans will offer an exciting proposition for even more vibrant and interesting businesses wanting to set up here.”