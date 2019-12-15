Planning permission granted for new home in garden of Bishop’s Itchington property

Stratford District Councillors have granted planning permission for a new detached house to be built in the garden of a Bishop’s Itchington property.

But while the plans for the plot at the rear of 25 Gaydon Road were voted through at last night week's planning committee (Wednesday December 11) of Stratford District Council, there was concern about the expansion of the village, which has had an extra 220 homes built over the past few years, nearly double the number earmarked in the local plan.

The new property, which will have access from Knightcote Road, prompted an objection from Bishop’s Itchington Parish Council who explained that the village was meant to have an extra 113 new properties.

Cllr Chris Mills (Con Kineton) said: “I can’t say I like this application - how many more houses can Bishop’s take? But I can’t think of any reason to object to it even though it makes Bishop’s busier.”