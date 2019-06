The race, organised by the Kenilworth Rotary Club and the Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, and sponsored by Blythe Liggins, had a full entry of 4,000 people.

The race, organised by the Kenilworth Rotary Club and the Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, and sponsored by Blythe Liggins, had a full entry of 4,000 people. The 10K race raised over £100,000 for charity. The race started within the walls of Warwick Castle and ended in Kenilworth Castle.

From left: Richard Thornton of sponsors Blythe Liggins, ladies winner, Kelly Edwards, Kenilworth Mayor Allison Firth and MP Jeremy Wright MP

Mens winner Callum Hanton

Women's winner Kelly Edwards

Two Castles Run start at Warwick Castle

The finish line at Kenilworth Castle

Runner in fancy dress at the finish line of the race