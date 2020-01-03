Petition for Leamington Post Office branch to re-open at former site

Leamington residents are petitioning to have the town centre Post Office re-opened at its former site in Priory Terrace following a lengthy closure to the branch at its current premises.

An online petition, launched by resident Isabelle Hero on the Change.Org website now has more than 150 signatures.

The currently closed Post Office branch in Bath Street, Leamington.

It states: "About five years ago, the Post Office [branch] was moved from the lovely traditional landmark building just over the bridge at the bottom of the parade and the Pump Rooms.

"There were elaborate promises issued to the public assuring us that all the services would be maintained.

It moved - despite strong objections - to the Bath Street grocery store.

" It is a disgrace to have abandoned our very convenient, handsome and perfectly adequate historic post office.

"It served the town well for very nearly 150 years since 1870.

It should be reinstated.

The SPAR building is simply not a secure place to situate such a vital amenity as the town's major Post office.

"Leamington’s main post office (recently in Bath Street grocery store) has now been closed for about one month and a town of some 40000 people has been left with only one tiny post office in Clarendon Street in north Leamington.

"This now has regular long queues with very long waits extending into street.

"The one tiny post office is in the north part of the town which makes it extremely difficult for elderly people living in the southern part of the town to access.I am not sure whether all the services offered at the main post office are available in the tiny shop / post office in Clarendon St.

"Where are we going to get applications for new passports checked, get foreign currency, collect state pensions etcetc etc.

"The Main post office was always extremely busy rendering all these very essential services.

"I would ask you to sign this petition requesting that Royal Mail reinstates the main Leamington town centre post office in the beautiful old post office historic building by Victoria bridge where it had been since it was built in 1870.

"The services rendered are essential to the population of this town.

"Ironically and sadly 2020 would have been the historic post office building’s 150th anniversary."

To view the petition click here

Meanwhile, Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has been campaigning for the branch in Bath Street to be re-opened

A Post Office spokeswoman has said: "“Plans are currently being finalised to undertake further roof repairs to prevent further flooding at the branch [in Bath Street].

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the branch.

"In the interim alternative branches include Sydenham, Clarendon Street and Whitnash.”