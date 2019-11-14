Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck on A452 in between Kenilworth and Leamington

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on the A452 in Blackdown in between Kenilworth and Blackdown.

Warwickshire Police were called to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 5pm yesterday (Wednesday November 13.)

The incident occurred at the junction of Sandy Lane and the A452 and invovled a silver Volkswagen Golf and a man his 70s.

The pedestrian was reported to have suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken to hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service responded along with the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Critical Care car.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said the pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment to potentially serious injuries.

The road was closed at the island with the A46 (by the Ramada hotel) but reopened a few hours later.