Pathway opening is another welcome addition to Leamington woodland area aimed at providing relaxation and calm for people with dementia
Leamington Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen opened the path at the Paintings Plantation in the grounds of Campion Academy this week
A new path has been opened at the Paintings Plantation woodland area in the grounds of Campion Academy this week.
The path, unveiled by Leamington Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussenn, is another welcome addition to the area which offers calm and relaxation for anyone affected by dementia, including their carers.
Students are also encouraged to participate in maintenance, development, planting and growing vegetables as part of the bronze and silver levels of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme.
The development's name commemorates Norman Painting OBE and his valuable contribution to Age Concern Warwickshire, which became Age UK Warwickshire, as patron and supporter.
Its CEO from those days, Elizabeth Phillips, continues to be a driving force.
Paintings Plantation is maintained by Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire volunteers in partnership with Campion Academy with support from the town council and local businesses.