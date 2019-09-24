Partnership with sports charity to make free tennis lessons available in Kenilworth

The national sports charity 'Tennis For Free' will make free tennis lessons available to residents of the Kenilworth area at the Abbey Fields leisure centre facility.

Starting this Sunday September 29 at the Abbey Fields tennis courts on Bridge Street will be home to free tennis every Sunday morning between 11am to 12:30pm.

In a partnership with Warwick District Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), Tennis For Free will provide free coach-led tennis sessions for one year as part of its aim to use tennis to improve the physical and mental well-being of all members of the community.

Abbey Fields’ Tennis For Free sessions will be led by professional tennis coach James Roe.

He said: "I am very excited to welcome Tennis For Free to Kenilworth and join the other 100+ Tennis For Free sites across the UK. It's also the first site in the Warwick District.

“It’s a fun, friendly and entertaining free weekly event where you’ll make new friends and benefit from regular exercise. There is no catch, as the name suggests, everything is free.”

You don’t need a racket or a ball as all equipment is provided free of charge.

Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger, the cultural services portfolio holder for Warwick District Council, said: “Whether you've never picked up a racket or are a seasoned regular, come along to Abbey Fields on a Sunday morning for the Tennis for Free sessions. Qualified coaches, equipment provided – and all for free. These sessions will benefit those with limited access to sport, enhance physical and mental well-being and re-energise people of all ages.”

Anyone interested in the new tennis programme can sign up online at the following website www.tennisforfree.com

Tennis For Free CEO Paul Jessop said: “We are changing the image of tennis to a sport for ALL by removing the cost barrier so that members of all communities can play and benefit physically, mentally and socially.

“Abbey Fields is one of hundreds of schemes we are opening across the UK over the next five years as part of our plan to get more people playing this wonderful sport.

“We have created specially designed programmes to welcome families, the old and the young, of any ability and the beauty is that each session is led by qualified tennis coaches who will ensure people develop at their own pace.”

Anna Birkinshaw from the LTA said: “We are very excited about the free activities being created for people to play tennis in Kenilworth through the Tennis for Free programme. Abbey Fields is a really accessible park in the heart of the community.

“Having good local easy to access park facilities where you can play informally with your family and friends is really important to encourage people to play.

“But Tennis For Free is also about the ability to meet new people and develop friendships, taking regular exercise and simply having fun. It isn’t about finding the next Andy Murray, but about making tennis accessible to all.”