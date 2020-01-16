Paramedics examined people at scene of Radford Semele crash but no one taken to hospital

Paramedics examined four people at the scene of a crash in Radford Semele last night (Wednesday) but no one needed to be taken to hospital.

At around 5.30pm last night emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in Southam Road in Radford Semele.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

Three fire crews, Warwickshire Police and an ambulance were all sent to the incident.

When fire crews arrived they found the crash involved two cars with one on its side and a person trapped inside.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: "We were alerted at 5.32pm last night (January 15) to a reported road traffic collision on Bloxham Way, Radford Semele.

"We had three appliances in attendance (two from Leamington and one from Southam).

"Collision involved two cars, one was found on its side with occupant trapped.

"Occupant was freed and delivered into care of ambulance service. Police were in attendance."

Although an ambulance was called to the scene all patients were assessed and discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.25pm yesterday to reports of a two car RTC on Southam Road in Radford Semele.

"We sent one ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

"Upon arrival we found four patients who were assessed for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”