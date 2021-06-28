Outdoor bar is open on land near Kenilworth Castle for most of the summer

Garden Bar at The Pavillion in Kenilworth.

An outdoor bar has opened on land overlooked by Kenilworth Castle.

Gabrielle Robbins, who owns the Castle Pavilion off of Castle Lane, has been granted licenses to hold eight events on the land and opened Garden Bar at The Pavillion on June 19.

The temporary venue will be open on Saturdays from 4pm to 11pm for the next six Saturdays

Gabrielle, who also owns the The Orangery Flower Shop in the town and grows flowers at the Castel Pavilion, said: "With Covid people are still quite nervous about being cramped into a bar indoors.

"But this bar is outdoors, in a idyllic setting and it offers a bit of fun."

Different street food vendours will be at the bar each Saturday.

The bar sells a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Tables can be booked by time slots or for the entire evening.

Up to 70 people can be sat under the marquee cover while a further 30 can sit outdoors.