Organisers of St Nicholas Christmas Tree Festival hail event as success

More than 1,000 votes were cast as people chose their favourite in the 2019 St Nicholas Christmas Tree Festival.

The festival included 36 decorated trees on display in St Nicholas Church from Thursday November 28 to Sunday December 1. People cast their vote in three categories ranging from adult (21 trees), children (nine trees) and schools (six trees).

Several more trees from the festival

Sue Draper, one of the festival organisers, said: "The Christmas Tree Festival (our 11th) has been a great success.

"We estimate that more than 1,500 people passed through our doors to see the trees, some of whom also enjoyed tea, coffee and homemade biscuits."

The event saw near £1,400 raised for the Kenilworth HeartSafe charity.

Keith Grierson, the founder of the charity, said: "All of us at Kenilworth HeartSafe are absolutely delighted to know that our charity will receive some £1,400 from Kenilworth St Nicholas Church.

Trees from the St Nicholas Christmas Tree Festival

"The money represents the proceeds of their annual Christmas Tree Festival. Despite the rigorous financial constraints that all churches work under, St Nicholas is a most generous giver to other charities such as ours.

"This money will substantially fund another Automated External Defibrillator (AED) available 24/7 to the public in the event of a cardiac arrest.

"This will be sited in the High Street, which is a target area for us to gain town-wide cover. The exact location is subject to planning approval in this sensitive conservation area.

The initial idea to launch Kenilworth HeartSafe started at St Nicholas Church, following a member of the congregation seeing a life saved at Coventry Cathedral with the aid of CPR and use of an AED. The town owes much to 'St Nicks' for this initiative as well as this generous donation."

The winners of the Christmas Tree Festival include:

- Adults – 1st - Inner Wheel, their tree themed on ‘Save Our Bees’

2nd – Waverley Day Centre

3rd – A closer Look at Nature

- Children’s – 1st – 4th Kenilworth Scout Group, who made a wooden tree and covered it with homemade bird feeding decorations.

2nd – Castle Nursery

3rd - 5th Kenilworth Brownies & Rainbows

- Schools – 1st – Thorns Community Infant School, with their Pirate themed tree.

2nd – St Nicholas Primary School

3rd – St Augustine’s Primary School