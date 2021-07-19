Operator behind weekly, monthly and seasonal markets in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth speaks out after receiving 'threatening and abusive behaviour'

The operators behind weekly, monthly and seasonal markets in the Warwick district have spoken out after facing threatening and abusive behaviour.

CJ's Events Warwickshire are the operators behind the Warwick and Kenilworth, Covent Garden Quarter and the Leamington seasonal producers markets.

Recently the business was chosen by Warwick District Council, following a tender process, to continue to provide these markets and it also secured the Leamington autumn and Christmas markets, which another provider operated in previous years.

The operators behind weekly, monthly and seasonal markets in the Warwick district have spoken out after facing threatening and abusive behaviour. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Click here to read our previous story - Operator behind markets in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth has been awarded the contract to continue running them

However following the news of the contract with the council, the team at Cj's Events say they have received threatening and abusive behaviour both directly and indirectly from some traders and market visitors.

A spokesperson from CJ's Events said: "Within our new contract we secured the Leamington Autumn and Christmas Markets, which a previous operator has had for many, many years.

"Unfortunately change has to happen, and our proposal is to improve and develop this market, which we’ve done successfully across our retail and producers markets since 2015.

"We are known for delivering high quality markets, and unfortunately not all traders who have traded previously on this market have been successful in securing a place with us, and it’s these traders who are showing this behaviour.

"We have received over 100 applications for each market day, and of course can’t accommodate everyone.

"There are a number of reasons which a trader may be unsuccessful and each trader is informed of this.

"There would be no point in us being appointed a new operator we can’t make change, so unfortunately some traders will be disappointed, which we understand.

"However we have a job to do and we will continue to do this regardless of the abusive and threatening behaviour thrown at us by a small minority of people.

"Our colleagues come to work to deliver high-quality markets and events for our local communities and deserve to be treated with respect.

"This is our business which we have built up over seven years, and we will make choices on what we believe is best for our company to ensure our markets and events continue to thrive and be successful.

"We will not be bullied or dictated as to what we can and cannot do with our business by market traders or visitors.

"We have a full complaints procedure in place which traders or market visitors can follow if they are unhappy with the choices we are making.

"Being threatening or abusive will not resolve anything and will make the situation worse.

"Any trader showing this kind of behaviour will have a permanent ban and will not be permitted to trade with us."

Despite having to issue a statement about the behavior towards CJ's Events staff, the team wanted to thank the rest of the community for its support.

The spokesperson added: "Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive over the past seven years, particularly over the pandemic.

"We are so grateful for the support and look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality markets and events over the coming years."