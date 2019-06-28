One week to go until chef Tom Kerridge brings Pub in the Park to Warwick

There's just one week left to go until chef Tom Kerridge brings his Pub in the Park Festival to Warwick.

The outdoor food and drink festival will be taking place in St Nicholas Park and the final preparations are underway.

Warwick is one of just eight locations in the UK to host Pub in the Park and with Michelin-starred chefs and headline acts including Will Young, Tom Odell, Razorlight, Stereo MCs and Scouting for Girls.

Tom’s restaurant The Hand & Flowers will be showcased and the man himself is set to appear.

Joining Tom will be Michelin-starred pub The Cross in Kenilworth. Adam Bennett, chef director, will be showcasing what The Cross has to offer at the event.

Warwick's own Rose and Crown will also be showcased at the event

Pub in the Park general shot. Photo supplied.

Other restaurants include: The Half Moon in Kirdford, owned by Jodie Kidd; The Hardwick in Abergavenny, owned by Stephen Terry; Cafe Murano in London, owned by Angela Hartnett; and Sindu in Marlow, owned by Atul Kochhar, The Churchill Arms and Sindhu.

Around 14,000 visitors are expected between Friday and Sunday and Warwick District Council’s team and event organisers, Brand Events have put a parking and traffic management scheme in place to mitigate disruption to the town centre and to maintain access to St Nicholas Park and Leisure Centre for the general public while the festival is taking place.

All ticket holders have been notified about the official event parking which will be at the Racecourse from where a free park and ride to and from St Nicholas Park will be in operation.

Other event goers will be required to park in Myton Fields keeping St Nicholas Park car park free for park and leisure centre users. The Council’s Ranger Service will receive additional support from Pub in the Park traffic stewards. Litter pickers will be on site throughout the weekend and also first thing on Monday morning.

Councillor Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business and environment said: "It’s very exciting for Warwick to have been chosen to host this fantastic event and a great opportunity to put our town on the map as a ‘must visit’ destination all the year round.

"We are looking forward to a great weekend which we hope will have a positive impact for local businesses both now and in the future.”

Steve Lane, Brand Events TM’s Managing Director said: “We are delighted to bring Pub in the Park to the beautiful town of Warwick.

"We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback we have received so far and look forward to welcoming all visitors to what promises to be a fantastic weekend.”

Pub in the Park Warwick takes place from Friday July 5 to Sunday July 7

There are four event sessions;

~ Friday 6pm to 10.30pm

~ Saturday 11.30am to 4.30pm and 6pm to 10.30pm

~ Sunday 1pm to 7pm

To buy tickets click here