One of the biggest modelling exhibitions coming to Warwickshire

One of the biggest modelling exhibitions will be coming to Warwickshire next week.

The 42nd Model Engineering Exhibition will be returning to the county next week where visitors can marvel at a range of modelling from displays of steam locomotives, traction engines, model boats and stationary engines to a meticulously detailed railway layout.

The Midlands Model Engineering Exhibition is returning next week. Photo submitted.

It is anticipated that more than 1,000 models will be exhibited at the event.

The exhibition takes place from Thursday October 17 through to Sunday October 20 at the Warwickshire Event Centre, which is off the Fosse Way near Radford Semele.

There will also be the chance to see creations by a number of local clubs including; Coventry Model Engineering Society, Rugby Model Engineering Society celebrating their 70th anniversary and the Coventry and Warwickshire Panel of REMAP – a national charity which custom-makes equipment to help disabled people live more independent lives, who will be operating a 3D printer and sharing examples of their work.

On top of admiring the creations of more than 35 clubs, visitors also have the opportunity to attend free workshops and lectures.

The show also sees the return of the “Fosse Way Steamers” a collection of miniature traction engines in steam, plus visitors will be able to go for a spin on the 5” gauge passenger carrying locomotive.

For the very first time OO Live Steam Club will also be featuring at the exhibition, presenting their 16ft x 8ft model railway layout as well as providing driver training with hands on experience.

There is even a technical area whereby owners can seek help with malfunctioning locos.

Visitors will also be able to take part in the “speed challenge” and see whether you can break the Mallard’s world record in scale speed.

2019 is the 130th anniversary of the official opening of the iconic Eiffel Tower and the Midlands Meccano stand will be displaying a replica, which is more than 12ft tall.

As well as many things to see and do there will also be more than 50 of the leading suppliers set up showcasing new products and special promotions and giving hobbyists an opportunity to see and compare products.

The opening times for the exhibition will be 10am to 5pm from Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. The last admission for all days will be one hour before closing.

Online tickets cost £9.50 for adults, £8.50 for senior citizens and £3 for children aged between five and 14. Online tickets are available on the website: www.midlandsmodelengineering.co.uk and will be available until midnight on Tuesday October 15.

Tickets on the day will cost £10.50 for adults, £9.50 for senior citizens and £4 for children aged between five and 14.

For more information go to: www.midlandsmodelengineering.co.uk