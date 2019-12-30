On-call recruits welcomed to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service at Kenilworth Fire Station ceremony

The latest on-call recruits to join Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were recognised at a passing out parade on earlier this month at the Kenilworth Fire Station.

During the parade, the firefighters showcased the skills and techniques they had learnt during their comprehensive training course, which covers all aspects of firefighter training.

The new recruits at the Kenilworth Fire Station

They were then presented with certificates by Warwickshire’s Chief Fire Officer Kieran Amos.

The certificates were to recognise the completion of the training programme on equipment and appliances as well as policies and procedures.

The new recruits will now be enrolled onto the mandatory firefighter development programme; this programme takes three years to complete and provides further training and support with continuous assessments throughout.



Chief Fire Officer Kieran Amos praised the trainees’ dedication and commitment, welcomed them to the service and said: “I would like to personally congratulate all of the new recruits on completing the initial training programme to become on-call firefighters.

"They should all be very proud. All of the firefighters ‘passing out’ have shown a determination to learn what is required of them to become part of the on-call duty system and we are delighted to welcome them on board.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Community Safety, Andy Crump added: “Being an on-call firefighter is a real commitment, not only to the Service, but also to the community as a whole. Congratulations to all of the new recruits for completing their training and I hope that they enjoy the next stage of their development with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

The new recruits will be based at stations around the county including Bedworth, Polesworth, Kenilworth, Stratford and Bidford.

On-call firefighters are a key element to the resilience of any fire and rescue service and attend a range of incidents.

This could include anything from fires, floods and road traffic collisions to chemical spillages and community fire safety activities.

Many on-call firefighters will already have full or part-time jobs working within their local community.