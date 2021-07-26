Objections from Kenilworth residents leads to scrapping of plan to put 20mph limit traffic calming measures along main road through the town centre

Warwick Road in Kenilworth

Plans to put traffic calming measures to enforce a 20mph speed limit along the main road through Kenilworth have been scrapped as a result of strong opposition from townspeople.

Warwickshire County Council had put a proposal in place in March to introduce raised tables and speed cushions along Warwick Road

But townspeople, town councillors and the group Residents of Central Kenilworth (ROCK) strongly objected to the proposal on grounds it would cause traffic to divert away from and around the road and into more suburban streets where measures are not in place posing more risk to pedestrians.There were also concerns the measures would lead to more congestion and air pollution in the already busy road.

Kenilworth Liberal Democrat district and town councillor Richard Dickson campaigner Alison Insley launched a petition calling for a wider 20mph area in central Kenilworth "to improve safety for all road users".

As a result to the opposition to the plans, which included the county council receiving more than 100 objections through the consultation, Councillor Wallace Redford, the authority's portfolio holder for transport and planning and council officers recommended to colleagues on the council that the construction of the traffic calming measures does not proceed.

A report to ratify this recommendation has been published and signed off by the portfolio holder, finalising the statutory consultation process for the traffic calming and confirming that it will not be proceeding.

Cllr Redford said: “We are committed to working with local residents to make sure that any changes to their local environment are practical, effective and benefit residents and businesses. We consulted extensively with the local community and based on their feedback have decided to withdraw some of these proposal around the traffic calming measures.

“We will look to undertake footway repairs and minor improvements in Warwick Road in early 2022 to assist pedestrian safety.

"This will include the renewal of paving and provision of drop kerbs and tactile paving at appropriate crossing points.

"The proposals to reduce the speed limit to 20mph is still being considered.”

To read more about the decision click here.

In May, Kenilworth Liberal Democrat district and town councillor Richard Dickson and campaigner Alison Insley launched a petition calling for a wider 20mph area in central Kenilworth "to improve safety for all road users".