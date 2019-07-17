Objection and support mounting for Warwick Lidl plans

Objection and supporting comments are both being submitted for the plans for a new Lidl store in Warwick.

Plans for the new store on the current Homebase site in Emscote road were submitted towards the end of May.

How the site could look if the Lidl plans get the go-ahead. Photo by Lidl.

However the current Homebase buildings would be demolished and a new purposed-build building would be put in its place.

The new store would only be two miles from the current Lidl store in Myton Road.

Since the plans were submitted there has been around 20 letters of objection, four comments in support and two comments neither supporting or objecting to the plans.

The Flood Risk Management team at Warwickshire County Council, the Highways team at Warwickshire County Council and Warwick The town council is among the those who have listed objections.

The current Homebase site in Emscote Road, where the proposed Lidl would be.

Warwick Town Council objected to the application ‘due to concerns about an increase in traffic in an area that is already severely congested’. Another reason they gave was that ‘the area has had flooding issues’.

Highways objected to the plans because the area suffers from ‘severe congestion at peak times’ and they were concerned there had been ‘insufficient consideration of the surrounding highway network further than the Emscote Road/Pickard Street junction’.

Those who have commented in support of the plans said the new store would add more choice for residents.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and use reference W/19/0827.