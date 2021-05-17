'Now is the time for ambitious, bold and radical visions': Here's your chance to redesign public spaces in Leamington in the wake of Covid-19

Latest news.

An art-led production agency and studio is inviting artists and designers to re-imagine public spaces across the county - including in Leamington.

Creative Giants has been invited by the Warwickshire County Council as part of its wider Warwickshire ‘Our Spaces' to amplify the work of artists through a collaborative project that will lead to a series of dynamic street art works being installed in eight locations in towns across the county with the aim of reinvigorating the use of public spaces such as town centres and parks in the wake of Covid-19.

Simon Vaughan, managing director of Creative Giants, said: "This project is an incredible opportunity for Warwickshire artists to take a central role in re-envisioning how we use our public spaces now that we are on the journey of recovery after the last 12 months.

"It has never been more important for individuals, communities and local authorities to really consider how our shared environments are used and how they could be used in the future.

"Now is the time to build ambitious, bold and radical visions of our public spaces that reflect the aspirations of the communities that exist within them."

The Warwickshire Our Spaces project will be launched with a light-hearted survey asking residents for their thoughts and views of Leamington and other towns in Warwickshire.

Mark Ryder, strategic director for communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We know how hard the Creative Industry has been hit by the pandemic.

"It’s great to be able to offer these kinds of opportunities to artists which will not only help this sector start to recover but also contribute to the re-shaping of our towns creating attractive and vibrant places for people to visit.”

Creative Giants will be inviting artists and designers from across Warwickshire to respond to an open call brief.

It is interested in people working in any art form or creative medium, at any stage in their career, and who do not necessarily have experience of working in public spaces.

The eight successful artists will be mentored by Creative Giants to work with a specialist delivery contractor who will design, build and install the installations in each of the towns which also include Polesworth, Atherstone, Coleshill, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Rugby and Stratford.