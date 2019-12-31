Norton Lindsey residents hit out against plans for chicken farm

Residents in Norton Lindsey are hitting out against plans for a chicken farm.

Plans have been submitted to demolish current chicken sheds on land at Ward Hill, northeast of Norton Lindsey, to then build two new chicken sheds, an on-site worker's house and a new vehicle access.

The collapsed old chicken sheds currently on the site. Photo submitted.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council's planning committee on January 8 and planning officers have recommended the application for approval.

Nearly 70 letters of objection have been submitted by residents, Norton Lindsey Parish Council and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

Objections have been lodged for reasons including smell, noise, animal welfare and traffic concerns.

One objector, Steve Taylor said: "My principle objection is that the council have not taken into account the case for abandonment which fundamentally changes the basis for the application.

"Accepting that the site has been abandoned, the application is essentially for new chicken sheds, a new dwelling and a new access in an entirely unsustainable location in the Green Belt.

"This may set a precedent for other similar applications across other Green Belt villages in the district, if approved as drafted. Nothing in national policy guidance has changed since the previous appeal dismissals – and certainly the NPPF has not diluted protections from inappropriate development in Green belt.

"This application will not benefit the local community in any way and will in fact detract from it."

According to the planning documents for the new application the 'development is considered to be acceptable in principle insofar as the poultry buildings are acceptable and the provision of a new workers dwelling has been justified under Policy H12 of the Local Plan'.

Despite being on Green Belt the planning officers said that 'the very special circumstances have been demonstrated that there is a functional need for a workers dwelling to be provided on the site.'

There have been several planning applications for the site from 2004 to 2017 but they have either been refused or withdrawn.

Some residents have also objected after experiencing the chicken farm which used to be on the site many years ago. Mr and Mrs Wyatt, who have lived in the area for 42 years, wrote a letter of objection recalling the smells being so bad they 'had to close all doors and windows and cancel any visits from family and friends'.

They also said that 'at no time during the whole of the 42 years has this farmer proved fit to run this awful chicken farm. At no time in 42 years has this farmer shown any consideration towards the village of Norton Lindsey or its residents."

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search: W/19/1133