No objection made for proposed gin distillery in Kenilworth by town's planning committee

Members of the Kenilworth Town Council's planning committee made no objection to the proposal of the building and opening of gin distillery in the town.

The planning application to open a gin distillery in Kenilworth was discussed at the town council's most recent planning committee meeting held last week on Thursday November 14.

East Chase Farm in Kenilworth

The committee has submitted the following comment as part of the on-going pending application: "Members commented that they had no reason to object and welcomed diversification of the rural economy."

Luke Weetman and his business partner Rich Bartle submitted the planning application with Warwick District Council in an effort to open a gin distillery on property in East Chase Farm.

They submitted a change of use application to convert an existing barn building into a gin distillery.

Luke said: "It's going to be wood cladded, and all part of the original barn."

The two close friends have been talking about bringing a gin distillery to Kenilworth for a couple of years.

Luke currently works as a heating and plumbing engineer and Rich has been in the Marines for 12 years.

Luke added: "We were looking for a new challenge and want to give something back to the town.

"We think it will be good for the town. We will be coming up with our own recipe - a taste of Kenilworth."

As the new business venture is still in its early days

They have an original name, but it's not been registered yet so it will be made public at a later date.

They hope to open the distillery in late spring or early summer of 2020.

The family also run the F Weetman and Sons Christmas and Farm Shop, which will open later this week selling Christmas trees and decorations.