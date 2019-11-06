Night shelter in Leamington needs your help this Christmas

A night shelter in Leamington is appealing to residents in the Warwick district for help this Christmas.

LWS Night Shelter is a charity based in south Leamington that provides food, a hot meal and support for homeless and vulnerable people in the local community.

Like previous years, they will be extending their opening days over Christmas to provide extra support for people during what can often be a difficult time.

With more than 50 individual guests visiting the shelter every weekend, they are busier than ever and need your help.

How you can help

The night shelter is looking for volunteers to help them so that they can open from December 20 right through to the morning of January 1.

LWS Night Shelter needs volunteers this Christmas. Photo by LWS Night Shelter

A spokesperson from LWS Night Shelter said: "We are looking for people to help with catering and evening, overnight and morning shifts. Even one shift can make a huge difference."

They will also be running their 'reverse Advent calendar' campaign for the third year.

The idea is that on each day of December, the night shelter will post a photo of an item on social media that they need.

Each day, those taking part would place an item in a box and by Christmas Eve would have 24 items to donate. These boxes can then be dropped off on or around Christmas Eve to the shelter.

Those wishing to take place can keep an eye on the shelter's social media pages or email them to receive a list in advance.

To find out more, or sign up to volunteer, go to: https://www.lwsnightshelter.org/christmas , or email: leamingtonws@gmail.com

You can also find details of other ways to donate, including LWS's Amazon Wish List, by clicking on 'donate' on the website.