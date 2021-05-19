Night shelter in Leamington looking for volunteers - can you help?

A night shelter in Leamington is on the look out for volunteers to fill some vacant roles.

The LWS Night Shelter, which helps the homeless in and around Leamington, is looking for people to join its organisation.

The charity provides a hot meal, a safe place to sleep and company for those who are homeless or vulnerable in the community.

The night shelter is looking for volunteers. Photo by LWS Night Shelter

The team at LWS Night Shelter is looking for a donation coordinator and an events coordinator.

A spokesperson from the charity said: "We are looking for enthusiastic, dedicated people to join our team.

"If you'd like to volunteer for a small, local charity that makes a real difference to homeless and vulnerably-housed people, we'd love to hear from you."

The deadline to apply is May 25.

To find out more about what each role involves and to complete the application form go to: https://forms.gle/8vUi2zhEYy5Uoohy6If anyone has any questions about the roles, or application form, they can email [email protected], message the team on social media ( to find search LWS Night Shelter), or speak to Susan/ Sarah at the shelter.