'Nice to be appreciated' kind-hearted member of public buys Warwickshire Police officers coffee

A member of the public expressed their thanks to Warwickshire Police officers after they assisted with an incident near Warwick.

The Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire were sent to the scene of a broken down vehicle on the A46 near Warwick on Sunday Morning.

Whilst the team were assisting, a kind-hearted member of the public wanted to thank them for their help and bought them a coffee.

On the OPU Warwickshire Facebook page, officers said: "Nice to be appreciated, thank you."

But before the officers could enjoy their coffee they were then called to a crash involving two cars on the M40 Longbridge roundabout.