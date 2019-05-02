New walking guide to be launched at later living site in Heathcote

A later living housing provider in Heathcote is launching a new walking guide for its community.

The walking guides, which are free of charge, will be available from Austin Heath, from May 3 in recognition of National Walking Month.

Julia Bradbury visited Inspired Villages Great Alne Park site last year for a tour of the Signature Inspired Walk. Photo submitted.

James Cobb, Director of Inspired Villages, said: “Our walking guide offers a range of walks which are suitable for people of all ages and abilities. We will be hosting a launch event for Inspired Walks at Austin Heath on Friday May 3, at 10am - 12pm.

"For this event we’d love to see the whole community involved, it’s an opportunity to enjoy some complimentary drinks and find out more information about the three new walks, which feature a pleasant riverside walk, a wildlife walk through Bluebell Woods and a circular walk around Warwick Castle.

“Everybody should be able to enjoy their retirement to the fullest, while having fun. Our residents are at the heart of everything we do and these new walks are the ideal way to get everyone moving and exploring the beautiful, historic town and countryside we have surrounding the village.”

The Inspired Walks initiative, forms part of a national campaign, designed to help residents stay physically, mentally and socially active throughout their later life.

Staying active not only offers people the opportunity to find new hobbies, make new friends and explore their local area together, but can also help people to stay healthy, energetic and independent as they get older.

TV presenter and walking enthusiast, Julia Bradbury visited Inspired Villages Great Alne Park site last year for an exclusive tour of the ‘Signature Inspired Walk’.

Julia commented: “This was a fantastic day to be involved in and I am proud to be part of such an important initiative by Inspired Villages. Walking is a great way for people to ease into exercise, explore their local area and get to know new people.”

Dr Dawn Harper, TV personality and advocate of Inspired Villages, added: “This is a great initiative by Inspired Villages. There are so many benefits to walking; it’s free, simple and one of the easiest ways to get more active.

"Not only does it offer many physically benefits but it is also proven to improve your mood, reduce stress and make you feel better and happier. A weekend stroll is also a great way to spend time with friends and family.”

To find out more Austin Heath and ‘Inspired Walks’ call 01926 679 617 or to visit the website click here