New venue for Warwick Beer, Cider and Music festival a hit

The 2019 Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival has proved to be a great success - say organisers.

This year the event, which is organised by Warwick Court Leet, was held at a new venue in the centre of town - Pageant Gardens behind the Court House.

Inside the beer tent. Photo by Gill Fletcher

Organisers said that despite the downpours on Friday evening large crowds attended, stayed and enjoyed the selection of beers and ciders.

Cllr Neale Murphy, Mayor of Warwick and Lord of Warwick Court Leet opened the event. He said “I witnessed a large crowd thoroughly enjoying themselves and I know the Court wishes to thank them for their support.”

The Court donates all of the proceeds from the festival to local charities and good causes.

Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival 2019. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Festival organiser, Alan Lettis said, “I would especially like to thank CJ Events Warwickshire for their help in setting up the festival and at the last minute providing additional gazebos

that enabled the crowd to shelter from the elements.”

