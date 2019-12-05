New tearooms and piano bar opening in Warwick

A new tearooms and piano bar will be opening in Warwick today (Friday).

Leif, which is a family-run business, will be opening tomorrow evening (Friday) in West Street in the former Castle Inn premises, which was also the Vine Inn.

The Warwick premises will be the second Leif to open, with the first being in Warwick Street in Leamington.

After spending the last few weeks getting ready the team are now looking forward to welcoming people into the Warwick branch.

Gursh Atwal, who is a member of the family helping with the design and setup of the Warwick Leif, said: "The Warwick site is being run by my son Thomas Atwal and I am advising him with the new site.

"The Leamington branch has been open since 2012 and we have been looking for another place for a number of years but the right property never came up. Then we found this place, which is in the right location.

Leif will be opening tonight (Friday) Top right shows the former Vine Inn in West Street where Leif is opening and bottom right shows the Leif in Leamington (both from Google Street View).

"Leif in Leamington has a great reputation and we are replicating similar things here with live music, the same menu and the same setup.

"We posted on social media about our opening and we have had a great response and feedback so we just hope now people will come through the door.

"Leif has a relaxed atmosphere, it's easy going, not formal and we are excited to welcome people through the door."

Leif will be opening at 7pm tonight.