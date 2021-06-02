New survey asks Kenilworth residents to help to direct millions of pounds of investment in the town over the next five to ten years

Kenilworth Castle

Kenilworth residents are being asked where between £3 million and £5 million of funding should be spent on improving the town.

The town council will receive a share of the West Midlands region’s community infrastructure levy (CIL) funding and has started to distribute a survey to ask residents just how that money should best be invested to support the community.

Cllr James Kennedy, leader of Kenilworth Town Council, said: "The CIL represents an opportunity for the council to invest in projects that will improve the lives of Kenilworth residents in the short and longer terms.

"Between £3 million and £5 million will be available over the next five to ten years.

“While of course there are guidelines that we must adhere to, this is a community-led initiative, which means projects are submitted by residents and organisations with a direct link to Kenilworth.

"Local ideas to benefit local people.”

The CIL is a charge levied by local authorities on new developments in their area and is an important tool to help them deliver the infrastructure needed to support those projects.

The charge is paid by property or commercial developers and sometimes by businesses involved in the development directly.

Warwick District Council will provide these funds for Kenilworth Town Council to invest.

The funds can be used to support a wide range of infrastructure projects, including: transport, flood defences, schools, hospitals, and other health and social care facilities.

This definition allows Kenilworth Town Council to invest in a broad range of facilities such as: academies and free schools, community safety facilities, cultural and sports facilities, district heating schemes, healthcare facilities, open spaces, parks and green spaces or play areas.

The survey will be available online and paper copies can be collected from the town council offices.

Clr Kennedy said: “We have a great record of local engagement in Kenilworth with residents’ views driving a number of initiatives and we’ve all now earned the right to help drive specific investment in our town using the CIL funding.”

Residents will receive flyers containing more information and there is a dedicated web page to explain exactly what the CIL programme is about and how it works at www.kenilworthweb.co.uk/cil-survey/

The survey can be taken by any Kenilworth resident at www.kenilworthsurvey.org.