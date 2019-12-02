New speed limit and traffic calming measures proposed for Warwick estate

A new speed limit and traffic calming measures have been proposed for an estate in Warwick.

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install a new 20mph zone in the Chase Meadow area of the town.

A new speed limit has been proposed for an estate in Warwick.

The council listed a public notice in this week's Leamington and Warwick Courier (November 29 edition) detailing the areas which could be in the new speed limit.

As well as a new speed limit there are also proposals to introduce speed humps/cushions/tables.

Speaking about the new 20mph limit, John Holland, a county councillor for Warwick, said: "This is part of the safer routes to schools plans.

"This is a scheme that I have been working on for several years but the first 20mph zone in Warwick was achieved by Newburgh School by my predecessor Raj Randev in 2001. Since then we have got 20mph limits in other parts of Warwick.

"This speed zone is part of a larger comprehensive scheme to improve safety for children but we are also looking at other measures that could be introduced such as addressing concerns about the children getting across Gogbrook on their way to school.

"This would be a first to have a 20mph in the whole of the estate.

"The residents are very strongly in favour of this and if all goes well I hope that the 20mph could be introduced next year."

Warwickshire County Council have been contacted for a comment.

Here is where the proposed changes could be made

The new speed limit would be implemented in:

Purser Drive from its junction with Narrow Hall Meadow to 27 metres south of the A4189 Hampton Road

Tapping Way from its junction with John Scott Way to a distance of 27 metres east of its junction with Little Fields Close

Edge Hill Drive for 43 metres from its junction with Hardwick Field in an easterly direction

The 20mph zone would also be installed on the entire length of the following roads:

~ Carroll Drive

~ Great Field Drive

~ Thomas Hardy Way

~ Twain Gardens

~ Jonson Avenue

~ Emerson Close

~ Alcott Close

~ Teasdale Place

~ John Scott Way

~ Bosworth Avenue

~ Agincourt Road

~ Leylands Way

~ Pasture Way

~ The Marish

~ Glover Close

~ Arnold Place

~ Shelley Avenue

~ Yeats Drive

~ Whitman Way

~ Alder Meadow

~ Wilton Drive

~ Hickmans Green Close

~ Swan Meadow

~ Little Field Close

~ Dovehouse Close

~ Price Close West

~Bromhurst Way

~ Young Close

~ Meakins Close

~ Dey Croft

~ Blackbades Boulevard

~ Farzens Avenue

~ Priors Grove Close

~ Lee Meadowe

~ Shreres Dyche

~ Byron Avenue

~ Narrow Hall Meadow

~ Claypits Boulevard

~ The Furr Marsh

~ Lovell Field Close

~ Goggbridge Lane

~ Penney Lane

~ Torres Close

~ Jacombe Close

~ Morecroft Drive

~ Wake Grove

~ Turner Close

~ Pyree Square

~ Rogers Way

~ Lynnon Field

~ Verden Avenue

~ Price Close East

~ Mander Grove

~ Robins Grove

~ Gogbrook Cycleway

~ Freers Mews

~ Hardwick Field Lane

Location of speed humps/cushions/tables

Tapping Way

Two speed cushions 17 metres to the west of its junction with Littlefield Close

One speed hump 75m north-easterly from junction with Narrow Hall Meadow

One speed hump 168 metres north-easterly from junction with Narrow Hall Meadow

Purser Drive

Two speed cushions 16 metres south of its junction with Verden Avenue

Two speed cusions 64 metres south of its junction with Verden Avenue

Copies of the proposed order can be viewed at the main reception in Shire Hall in Warwick and at the District Council Offices at Riverside House in Leamington.